CARES Act Grants Available to Help Small Businesses in Stearns County

Small businesses in Stearns County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have the ability to receive financial assistance to help with expenses.

Businesses, including non-profit organizations located within Stearns County with 50 or less employees and in operation for at least 6 months prior to March 1 are eligible to apply.

The Stearns County have funds available through the federal CARES Act and payments will range from $500 to $7,500.

Business owners need to apply online and the application period will be open for four weeks. The last day to apply is August 28.

Stearns County will review all submissions and determine eligibility in early September.