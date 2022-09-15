Cass Lake Man Wanted for 20 Felony Charges Arrested in St. Cloud

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force arrested a man on September 6th in St. Cloud who was wanted on 20 felony level charges.

Authorities say 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County had violations ranging from weapon charges to drug violations.

Jacob Andrew Young

Investigators of the Task Force and the Paul Bunyan Drug Force say they were able to identify an associated address and vehicle for Young. With that information, officers with the St. Cloud Police Department got a warrant to search his car and found a loaded handgun.

Police note Young was not allowed to own a gun due to previous convictions. He was taken into the Stearns County Jail where he is being held on active felony charges.

The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force involves investigators from St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments, deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties.