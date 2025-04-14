Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud receives grant to help fight food waste

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — As part of Food Waste Awareness Week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) awarded Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud a $75,000 grant.

This funding will support the purchase of a new food rescue truck, enabling the organization to form partnerships with local grocers and restaurants to minimize food waste.

Their goal is to increase food rescue volume by 156,000 pounds per year.

This project, along with 12 others across the state, will help divert food waste from landfills and alleviate food insecurity in local communities.