Caution: Severe Drought Conditions In Parts of Central Minnesota

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Today’s forecast for winds gusting up to to 35 mph and temps reaching 75 degrees may present increased fire danger due to ongoing drought conditions in Central Minnesota and southwest of the Twin Cities.

Source: US Drought Monitor

If you’re planning to burn outside you need to take additional care.

Nearby Wright County remains in significant drought with parts of the county in extreme conditions due to the driest September on record.

Stearns County has moderate drought conditions, but as travel towards the Twin Cities and southwest the United States Drought Monitor reports extreme drought conditions.

Officials say dry leaves that have fallen are a catalyst to start fires that could spread quickly. You should pay close attention to any fires and leaf burning to make sure its put completely out before its left alone.