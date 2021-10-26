Celebrate Community Food Drive Happening October 28th

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Four local Central Minnesota clubs are teaming up to host a food drive as a part of a joint “Celebrate Community” project on Thursday, October 28th.

The Pathways4Youth is where you can bring any donations of non-perishable food items or cash donations. The Pathways4youth headquarters is located at 203 Cooper Ave. North in St. Cloud.

The clubs involved are members of Central Minnesota Optimist, Rotary, Kiwabis, and Lions clubs.