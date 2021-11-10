CentraCare and Carris Health Now Offering Pfizer Vaccine To Children

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare and Carris Health are now offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11.

A parent or guardian must be present and provide consent at the appointment. CentraCare says that while children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from Covid-19, they can still transmit the disease to others.

To schedule an appointment for your child, you have a few different options;

Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to schedule an appointment at various CentraCare & Carris Health locations.

Receive the vaccine during a regular primary care clinic visit.

Walk-in to the Covid-19 vaccine clinic that will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesday’s and Fridays at CentraCare South Point, located at 3001 Clearwater Road in St. CLoud. CentraCare will also have walk-in vaccinations from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday November 20th.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also looking into the possibility of partnering with school districts to provide vaccinations.

For more information on the vaccine in ages 5-11 visit the COVID-19 Vaccine for Children and Teens website and to make an appointment or ask your medical providers questions, visit CentraCare.com.