CentraCare Baby Café Celebrates Anniversary

Grace Jacobson / News Director

CentraCare is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Baby Café.

The Baby Café is a free, weekly support group that covers all aspects of breastfeeding and pumping.

CentraCare is celebrating the anniversary with a free-to-attend party at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA on Tuesday, May 16 during the support group’s meeting time.

The group meets Tuesdays at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The party will have activities for guests: crafts, chair massages, refreshments and an opportunity to meet with CentraCare lactation consultants.