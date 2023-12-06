CentraCare Birth Center receives high ranking in maternity care

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Expecting mothers might want to consider getting their care in the Granite City area.

CentraCare – Birth Center at St. Cloud Hospital announced on Tuesday that they received a high ranking in maternity care by the U.S. News & World Report.

The High Performing rating indicates results that are well above average on a range of objective quality measures, such as rates of unexpected complications, C-sections and exclusive breast milk feeding.

They also designated St. Cloud Hospital as a Maternity Care Access Hospital, which recognizes hospitals providing quality care to areas of the U.S. that, if not for that hospital, would be maternity deserts.