CentraCare Coborn Healing Center Celebrating 5 Years with Open House

Grace Jacobson / News Director

CentraCare Coborn Healing Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary with an open house.

The open house will take place at the cancer treatment center located in CentraCare Plaza from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The open house will include touring the Coborn Healing Center, visiting the Reflection Garden, meeting the Center’s team and learning about its services such as acupuncture, art therapy, music therapy and more.

Light refreshments will be provided along with an ice cream truck.

The event is open to the public.

CentraCare says they encourage cancer survivors to attend.