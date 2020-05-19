CentraCare continues Monitoring Employees and Long Term Residents for COVID-19

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

This past weekend CentraCare finished testing all long term care facility residents for COVID-19. Even if symptoms were not present, testing was done to ensure that those who are vulnerable were protected.

Vice President of CentraCare Senior Services, Susan Kratzke says they are thankful for their employees and their commitment to providing quality and person-centered care for those in our care. They are to be commended for their work and personal sacrifice by putting our residents first, and that is never more apparent than in these trying times.

Kratzke is also thankful to Gov. Tim Walz for answering the calls for additional support, testing and PPE to protect, test and treat residents and protect staff. “This additional testing process will bolster the significant work that has already been done to protect our most vulnerable populations,” said Kratzke.

Walz’s five-point plan for protecting Minnesota’s long-term care community includes emergent testing conducted on anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

CentraCare will continue asymptomatic testing at other communal care facilities as well. Employees and residents will be routinely monitored and tested for symptoms related to the virus.