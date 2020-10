By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Residents of St. Cloud can now make an appointment online or call 320-200-3200 to schedule a curbside COVID-19 test at the new testing locations near Menard’s in Waite Park.

There are currently a number of care options for people with concerns about COVID-19 including the new curbside option.

For more information on your options head to https://www.centracare.com/.