Huskies Sweep Mavericks behind Zimmerman’s 16.

y Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_Goenner St. Cloud Minn. -The St. Cloud State volleyball team battled it out against the Minnesota State Mavericks in an exciting matchup on Saturday, October 20th, 2023. The game started out close and thanks to 7 kills from Sam Zimmerman, the Huskies won the first set 25-13. The Huskies then won the second set and Zimmerman added 7 more kills in the 3rd set to help St. Cloud State win the third set 21-21. Zimmerman’s team leading 16 kills helped the Huskies earn a 3-0 sweep over the Minnesota State Mavericks 3-0.