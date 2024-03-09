Tigers Defeat Lakers in Section Semifinals.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ Detroit Lakes, Minn.

-On March 8, 2024 the St. Cloud Tech Tiger boys basketball team defeated the Detroit Lakes Lakers in the Section 8AAA Semifinals. Tameron Ferguson was essential for the Tigers, finishing with 43 points in the 76-70 win. The Tigers dominated the rebound battle which led to a large number of second chance points that were a key component in the game.

Both teams came out hot and were finding shots early on, but St. Cloud pulled away. The Lakers soon found their rhythm again, but Tech still had the lead. Just when it looked like St. Cloud would take the momentum into halftime, Detroit Lakes Senior Mason Carrier drained a shot at the buzzer to ignite the crowd. St. Cloud Tech still brought the lead into halftime, but Carriers shot gave Detroit Lakes a much needed boost of energy.

The second half started fast, with both teams trading scoring chances. St. Cloud Tech soon controlled the game again thanks to their fast break offense and gritty play in the post.

The Lakers then began shrinking the deficit and Mason Carrier hit a three pointer with 5:43 left to tie the game up. St. Cloud’s Mehki Edwards soon grabbed two straight offensive rebounds and on the second shot earned a 3 point play opportunity that he converted. The Tigers continued to control the boards and a Tameron Ferguson 3 pointer with 47 seconds left sealed the game for St. Cloud Tech.

Next Up:

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers will face off against the Alexandria Cardinals in the Section 8AAA Championship. The matchup will take place at Willmar high school on March, 8, 2024 at