Jan 15, 2022
CentraCare Halts COVID-19 Testing For Those Who May Be Asymptomatic
By: Nyah Adams / News Director
CentraCare says due to the increased demand for COVID-19 tests they are pausing testing people who may be asymptomatic.
Effective now, the pause on asymptomatic testing includes:
· Back to school testing
· Return to work testing
· Daycare testing
· Pre-travel and event testing
· COVID-19 confirmation tests
· “Worried well” repeat testers
Those who are still eligible for COVID-19 testing are:
· People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19
· Long-term care testing
CentraCare says they encourage members of the community to utilize at-home COVID-19 tests or find a community testing site. The clinic adds that they are hopeful this pause in testing will be temporary and ask for your continued help in stopping COVID-19 by wearing mask, getting vaccinated, socially distancing and washing your hands.
For more information on quarantine and masking guidelines visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.