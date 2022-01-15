CentraCare Halts COVID-19 Testing For Those Who May Be Asymptomatic

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare says due to the increased demand for COVID-19 tests they are pausing testing people who may be asymptomatic.

Effective now, the pause on asymptomatic testing includes:

· Back to school testing

· Return to work testing

· Daycare testing

· Pre-travel and event testing

· COVID-19 confirmation tests

· “Worried well” repeat testers

Those who are still eligible for COVID-19 testing are:

· People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

· Long-term care testing

CentraCare says they encourage members of the community to utilize at-home COVID-19 tests or find a community testing site. The clinic adds that they are hopeful this pause in testing will be temporary and ask for your continued help in stopping COVID-19 by wearing mask, getting vaccinated, socially distancing and washing your hands.

For more information on quarantine and masking guidelines visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.