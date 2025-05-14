CentraCare hosts a Mental Health event for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, CentraCare invites community members to an online free event.

The “Changing the Narrative on Mental Health” will take place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from Noon to 1 p.m.

The session aims to explore the eight dimensions of wellness and provide practical insights into enhancing your mental health and overall wellness.

Key highlights of the event include expert insights from professionals and an interactive session where attendees will engage in discussions and activities designed to help participants apply wellness practices in their daily lives.

Mental health affects all aspects of life. This online event will provide attendees with the tools and knowledge to prioritize their well-being.

Registration is required, and there are a limited number of spots. Visit CentraCare’s website to register.