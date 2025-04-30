CentraCare hosts two events for Stroke Awareness Month

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — May is Stroke Awareness Month, and CentraCare will host two impactful events to raise awareness and support stroke survivors.

The Unmasking Brain Injury Mask Making event will take place on May 6, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitney Senior Center in the Herberger room.

At this event, participants will decorate a mask, which will travel across the state to raise awareness about he effects of a brain injury. It is free to attend and attendees can RSVP by calling 320-255-7245.

The Strides for Stroke Walk will be held Saturday, May 17, 2025, at CentraCare Health Plaza with announcements and stroke honoree recognition starting at 9:45 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Minnesota. When you or someone you know has a stroke, fast access to stroke care is critical.

To reduce the risk of stroke, regulate your blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, and follow a healthy diet and exercise routine.