CentraCare Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings for Melanoma Next Monday

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

CentraCare is offering a limited number of free skin cancer screenings to people who have not been screened for skin cancer by a dermatologist in the past three years.

Public Relations Manager Karna Fronden said that Board-certified dermatologists will provide the screenings on Monday, May 1st, and Tuesday, May 2nd, at the CentraCare Plaza Dermatology Clinic located at 1900 CentraCare Circle. Walk in appointments are not accepted as patients are requested to call and make an appointment.

The screening coincides with Melanoma Monday, a campaign by the American Academy of Dermatology to raise awareness about skin cancer.

The number of people who develop skin cancer continues to increase. Utah, Vermont, and Minnesota are the states with the highest rates of skin cancer, and men are more likely to develop Melanoma and die than women.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 320-229-4924.