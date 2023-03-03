CentraCare Offers Free Colon Cancer Screenings for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you are someone who’s looking to get screened or tested for colon cancer now is the time in Central Minnesota.

CentraCare is now offering Take-Home Colon Screening kits for individuals to test for signs of colon cancer. Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of death for men and women despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early.

Regular screening should start at age 45 or sooner if there’s a family history of cancer or other risk factors. However, approximately 70% of people with colon cancer have no family history.

From March 1st to May 31st, people who fit the age criteria can receive a free immunochemical fecal occult blood test, a Take-Home colon screening kit.

Some of the pick-up sites include:

Monticello Specialty Clinic

Richmond Clinic Laboratory

St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy drive-up window

Paynesville Laboratory

Kits are limited and you must be present to receive one. This screening does not replace a colonoscopy, which is the best method to detect colorectal cancer. We have a link with additional locations at KVSC.org, visit the St. Cloud Area News page.