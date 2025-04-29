CentraCare offers free skin cancer screenings

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare is offering a limited number of free skin cancer screenings for individuals who have not been screened in the past three years.

Board-certified dermatologists will conduct the screenings on Monday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 6 at CentraCare — Plaza Clinic Dermatology.

No walk-ins will be accepted. Those who want to take advantage of the free screening must schedule an appointment.

Skin cancer rates in Stearns County continue to rise, with the National Cancer Institute reporting an age-adjusted incidence rate of 34.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Regular screenings and proactive measures are important to protect skin health. Some preventative tips include wearing sunscreen, using protective clothing, and avoiding tanning beds.

For more information or to schedule your screening, contact CentraCare at 320-229-4924.