CentraCare Recommends Masking for Schools

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

As we approach a new school year, communities are still facing the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s well documented that it’s taking a huge toll on children’s learning, mental health, as well as physical health.

CentraCare and Carris Health along with the CDC urge all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in K-12 school buildings to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in order to protect those who cannot yet be vaccinated.

Masking is the best opportunity to keep kids healthy from all respiratory infections and keep them in school especially when many districts will not be offering distance learning.

“Our hope is that this message is met with understanding for the care and concern we have for the communities we serve,” said Dr. George Morris, Incident Commander for CentraCare’s Covid-19 response and a family medicine and sports medicine physician.

CentraCare encourages all Minnesota school districts and private school leaders to adopt requirements consistent with this informed public health guidance.