CentraCare Requires Employees to Wear Masks, Encourages Patients Too

All employees at CentraCare health facilities for patient and non-patient buildings will be required to wear a mask, effective immediately.

Patients who show signs and symptoms of respiratory illness will be provided a mask. Patients that are well will still be encouraged to wear masks from home.

CentraCare encourages everyone to wear homemade face coverings while in the community, to help keep the spread of COVID-19 down.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 might not have symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

Centracare’s vice president of performance excellence Dr. George Morris says wearing a mask is one way you can protect others. Even if you feel healthy, a mask can prevent the spread of the virus, because many times people with coronavirus might not have symptoms and it can send the message ‘I’m protecting you.’”