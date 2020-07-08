CentraCare to Begin Testing Asymptomatic InPatients

By Blake Theisen / News Director

CentraCare will begin testing all hospital inpatients, including asymptomatic patients, for COVID-19 starting this week.

In a press release, CentraCare says that all patients will be tested whenever they are admitted and once it is determined which unit they will be entering at both CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals.

The tests will include anyone who comes in through the emergency room, if that person needs to be admitted into the hospital. CentraCare says that the admission process will not be held up while waiting for results.

DR. George Morris, the vice president of performance excellence and physician lead of the COVID-19 incident command says, “By conducting asymptomatic testing, we will gain a further understanding of community spread, optimize our use of personal protective equipment (PPE), increase employee and patient safety, and better manage the care of those who develop symptoms during hospitalization.”

If a person tests positive after they are admitted, they will be placed in COVID-19 units or be placed in isolation.

Patients who have already taken an asymptomatic COVID-19 test prior to surgical or elective procedures, or as a part of their pregnancy care are not required to be retested.