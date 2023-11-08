CentraCare to offer free cancer screenings

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Screening increases the chances of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat, so CentraCare will be offering free cancer screenings on Tuesday for anyone wanting one.

CentraCare – Coborn Cancer Center, Dermatology, Breast Center and Digestive Center are teaming up to offer the free cancer screening night.

It’ll be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center at the CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud.

Those that attend will learn about prevention and screening for cancers including breast, colon, HPV, lung, melanoma and prostate. They can also get their health care questions answered.

The event is free and pre-registration is required. To register, call CentraCare – Coborn Healing Center.