CentraCare to Reduce Unneeded COVID Testing

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Over the past few weeks the demand for COVID-19 testing has gone up and many people without symptoms are getting tested just to make sure. CentraCare wants to cut down on the unnecessary tests to make room for those who need it most.

The ideal candidates for a coronavirus test are those with symptoms related to COVID, mission critical workers like health care workers, first responders, childcare workers etc.

Anyone who has had known exposure to someone who has tested positive and those who need testing before a procedure or in coordination with health care are given priority as well.

If no symptoms are present then no COVID-19 test should be taken.

People with symptoms and those who need testing for other reasons should contact CentraCare Connect. Call 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse 24/7 or make an appointment with a health care provider.