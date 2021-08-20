CentraCare To Require Covid-19 Vaccinations For All Employees

Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare and Carris Health employees will now be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

All employees have until December 15th to get vaccinated.

This includes those working remotely, as well as others working within the facility like contracted employees, volunteers, and students.

President and CEO of CentraCare, Dr. Ken Holmen, says “we did not come to this decision lightly and believe the scene has shown us that no other strategy has proven to be mire effective in fighting the virus.”

More than 92% of CentraCare employees are already fully vaccinated and they’ve administer over 174,000 doses so far.