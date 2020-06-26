CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy for Clinics and Hospitals

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare hospitals will now allow one healthy adult visitor for a patient beginning Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases decrease in Central Minnesota.

Visitors will be allowed in the hospital daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will enter through designated entrances, be screened for COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask.

For pediatric inpatient and neonatal intensive care units, two parents or legal guardians will be permitted. For critically unstable and end-of-life patients, two adult visitors will be allowed.

CentraCare long-term facilities will also begin to offer outdoor and expanded window visits as inside visitation is still prohibited by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The visitor policy for CentraCare is reassessed on a daily basis and it is subject to change at any time.