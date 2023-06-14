Central Minn. in Red, Orange Air Quality Alert

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert for much of Minn. Wednesday.

The air quality alert is due to the Canadian wildfire smoke and the ozone.

The latest AQI sensor readings on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website puts Stearns and Benton counties in the red.

Sherburne, Meeker and Wright counties are in the orange.

Counties in the red are encouraged to restrict outdoor activity.

Those in orange, meaning unhealthy air for sensitive groups, are encouraged to limit outdoor activity, especially for children, elderly and people with respiratory conditions.