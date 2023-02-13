Central Minnesota Arts Board Offering Student Scholarships

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you are an art student who is looking for college scholarships you have options if you live in Central Minnesota.

The Central Minnesota Arts Board awards Student Arts Scholarships to individuals seeking their first undergraduate degree in an arts related field. Applicants must live in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne or Wright counties but may attend a college or university anywhere. Scholarship funds can be used for education costs such as tuition, room and board and other college expenses.

The scholarship amount is $1,500 and applicants are eligible to receive up to four Student Arts Scholarships in a lifetime.

Here’s some criteria to apply:

Individuals planning to attend an accredited institution full-time and major in an arts-related field.

You must be a current resident of the four counties listed for at least six months prior to application and will remain a resident during the scholarship period.

Must be a US Citizen or an individual with permanent resident alien status.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, February 23rd.