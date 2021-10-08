Central Minnesota Arts To Require Vaccine or Testing for Visitors

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Central Minnesota Arts Organizations announced October 1 they will collaborate with each other to fight COVID-19.

The organizations will require all 12 and older to disclose whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test within the last 72 hours.

The requirements took effect for the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra on October 1st. While, St. Benedict’s and St. John’s fine arts will start October 9th, and the Paramount center will start on November 1st.

The masking policy remains the same, requiring patrons to wear masks at all times regardless if the event is indoor or outdoor.