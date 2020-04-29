Central Minnesota Gears Up for Fishing Season

As more fishing opportunities become available for Minnesotans, many might still have some questions about availability, accessibility and regulations for this spring.

The DNR has created a page to learn more about fishing regulations during COVID-19. One of the biggest concerns for those who fish are the social distancing regulations. Feel free to go out and enjoy the outdoors but do so in a way that is safe for you and those around you.

For those who want to learn how to fish, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources page for tips and tricks on how to get started.

Fishing provides a great opportunity for families and friends to connect with each other and the beautiful wilderness that Minnesota has to offer. Even St. Cloud has its share of bountiful fishing holes. Lake Watab, Lake George, Quarry Park and even the Mississippi River are home to fishing spots for all ages.

For a list of fishing seasons visit the DNR page for more information.