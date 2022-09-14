Central MN Green Card Voices Exhibit on Display in Sauk Rapids

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of Sauk Rapids and Welcoming America are hosting their National Welcoming Week with events starting September 9th and running until the 18th.

Welcome America is a nation wide organization that works to ensure refugees and immigrants are welcome in their communities.

Central Minnesota Unite Cloud says they are hosting the Central MN Greed Card Voices exhibit in Sauk Rapids Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.