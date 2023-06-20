Central, Southern Minn. in Orange Air Quality Alert

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for central and southern Minn. Tuesday.

The alert begins at noon Tuesday and is in effect through Thursday at 9 p.m.

To reduce additional air pollutants, the Agency says burning permits will not be issued or activated.

Campfires are also discouraged.

The air quality is expected to reach the Orange air quality index.

This level is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.