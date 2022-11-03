Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud Hosting Trio Concert Sunday

The Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud is presenting a special Trio Concert this Sunday.



Pianist Bethel Balge will be joined with two Minnesota Orchestra members – first associate concertmaster violinist Susie Park and principal cellist Tony Ross. Their program features a wide range of passion, from the 19th century emotional dialogue intrinsic to Johannes Brahms to the 20th century drama of Samuel Barber and Jesse Montgomery.



The concert is Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Ruth Gant Recital Hall at St. Cloud State University.