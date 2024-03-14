Check your pantries for these cinnamon products FDA, MDA say contain elevated lead levels

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Check the cinnamon in your pantry! The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is altering customers to avoid certain ground or powdered cinnamon products after the FDA issued an alert that they contain elevated lead levels.

These products include:

La Fiesta Canela Molida (Ground Cinnamon) sold at La Superior and SuperMercado retailers and online. Affected lot code 25033.

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar retailers. “Best if used by” code dates affected are: 09/29/25 09E8 04/17/25 04E11 12/19/25 12C2 04/12/25 04ECB12 08/24/25 08A_ _ 04/21/25 04E5 2025-09-22 09E20 (Missouri)

Marcum Ground Cinnamon sold at Save A Lot stores and online retailers. “Best if used by” code dates affected are 10/16/25 10DB and 04/06/25 0400B1 (Missouri).

Swad Cinnamon Powder sold at Patel Brothers and online retailers. Affected lot code is KX21223.

The MDA says prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood.

Consumers should not eat, sell or serve these ground cinnamon products and should discard them.

Talk to your healthcare provider about any possible exposure to elevated lead levels. Most people have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure.