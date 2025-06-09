Chemical Spill In Cold Spring Sends Dozens To The Hospital

Brian Moos / News Director



Cold Spring, Minn. — A chemical spill at a business in Cold Spring sent dozens of residents to the hospital. On Friday, June 6 a container of peracetic acid spilled inside of Pilgrims Chicken. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department responded at 8:15 a.m. Friday morning. They were joined by Cold Spring Fire and Rescue.



The spill caused 26 people to be transported by ambulance to the St. Cloud hospital. The condition of people sent to the hospital has not been released.