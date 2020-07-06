Chicago Man Drowns in Avon Lake on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Middle Spunk Lake on Saturday.

A caller told deputies that 20-year-old Steven Amaz Boose from Chicago, Illinois went missing in the swim area and were unable to locate him in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol units arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m. and a diver entered the water and was able to return Boose to shore.

Boose was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Authorities say Boose was in Minnesota visiting family members and the drowning remains under investigation.