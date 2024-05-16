Children must show ID to use ‘revitalized’ Metro Bus U-Go Free Summer Youth Program

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The ‘revitalized’ Metro Bus U-Go Free Summer Youth Program will ensure your kids stay safe while riding free this summer.

Metro Bus announced on Wednesday that children 17-years-old and younger will now need to show an ID when using the U-Go Free Program.

Children may present a school ID, Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card or various other types of picture ID to use the service.

Metro Bus may also ask children to show an additional ID if they appear to be over the age of 17.

The U-Go Free Summer Youth Program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 for all Metro Bus Fixed Routes.