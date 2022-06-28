Children Under 5 Can Now Get COVID-19 Booster at CentraCare Clinics

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

CentraCare announced beginning today, parents and guardians are now able to make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination for children under 5 at their clinics.

Vaccinations appointments can be scheduled through a primary care provider. The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old is one-tenth the dosage given to adults. It is a three-shot regimen; children would receive two doses three weeks apart, and a third dose at least two months later.

The vaccine was approved last October for ages 5-11 in October 2021 and ages 12-17 in last May. A parent or guardian must provide consent and be present at any immunization appointment.

While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they still can transmit the disease to others. CentraCare serves a large region with hospitals and clinics in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Sauk Centre, Willmar and other locations.