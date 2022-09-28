Chris Castino of The Big Wu Joins Granite City Radio Theatre on October 26

KVSC welcomes a talent to the stage of Granite City Radio Theatre that has been performing since he was 19-years-old. Chris Castino has been playing and writing music for the Minnesota-based jam band The Big Wu since they formed 30 years ago. Now we welcome Chris as our musical guest on Wednesday, October 26th supporting his solo work.

You can buy single show tickets for October 26 right HERE.

You can buy season tickets right HERE.

Reviews of Castino’s solo album, Brazil, say it provokes emotion, makes you think, and it’s an album that gets funky. It’s considered a lyrical and melodic wonderland that is downright moving.

Please join us for the first episode of KVSC’s 11th season of Granite City Radio Theatre at the historic Pioneer Place Theater and Veranda Lounge for an evening of live music, comedic sketches, The Shades Brigade radio noir drama and much more!

The live radio program, with you in the live audience begins sharply at 7:30 p.m. Future show dates include:

Wednesday, December 14

Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, May 3

Granite City Radio Theatre is supported in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.