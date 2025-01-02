City Administrator, Matthew Staehling, taking a new role in Duluth

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud announced that the current City Administrator, Matthew Staehling, will be taking a new role as the City Administrator for the City of Duluth.

Staehling has served the city of St. Cloud with dedication and excellence since 1996. He’s overseen numerous successful initiatives and projects.

Mayor Kleis congratulated Mr. Staehling on his new position, saying, “We wish him the best in his new opportunity with the City of Duluth.”

Staehling’s tentative last day will be January 27, 2025.