City of Sartell Implements Temporary 2-Day per Week Watering Schedule

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The City of Sartell is implementing a temporary two-day per week watering schedule due to its severe drought conditions.

The temporary watering schedule is to avoid a complete water ban and to preserve the City’s drinking water supply, as well as ensure fire safety and the future water levels of the city.

The irrigation schedule for city water users starts Monday.

The City asks even house numbers to water on Monday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday for up to one hour.

Odd house numbers are expected to water Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday for up to one hour.

The DNR is also recommending communities ban any non-essential outdoor water use, especially lawn irrigation, power washing and swimming pool filling.

Any questions can be directed to the City of Sartell’s Public Works Director.