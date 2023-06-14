City of Sartell Officially Owns Former Mill Site, 4th Avenue Properties

Grace Jacobson / News Director

After over a decade of negotiations and legal challenges, the City of Sartell now owns the former Verso Paper Mill site and its associated 4th Avenue South properties.

The City closed on the property Wednesday.

They intend to plat the land and sell the available property for future development to recoup the purchase costs.

The City says they are committed to involving the community in the master planning process as they believe resident voices are vital to producing a plan reflecting the property’s future.