City of St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

While it’s not a surprise, the city of St. Cloud is getting ahead of the winter storm’s outcome by declaring a snow emergency.

This means effective 12:01 a.m. tonight, the start of Thursday, parking rules are changing. The city will enforce parking regulations and they will be towing illegally parked vehicles. Towing will start immediately at 1 a.m. early Thursday morning.

The snow emergency will be in effect for 72 hours, into Saturday. The snow emergency may be rescinded or extended, weather dependent.

We have a link to the snow emergency rules in St. Cloud at KVSC.org, visit the St. Cloud Area News page.