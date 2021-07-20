City Of St. Cloud Encouraging Water Limits

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources says Minnesota is now entering the Drought Warning Phase of the Statewide Drought Plan.

Starting July 20, the City of St. Cloud is encouraging people to conserve water by using these tips:

Conservation Tips

DNR officials say it will take three to five inches of rain over a two-week period to end the drought.

The Mississippi River is the lowest it has been since 1988. If river levels don’t increase the city will be forced to put more limitations on water usage.