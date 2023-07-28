City of St. Cloud Finds Beauty In The Storm

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The City of St. Cloud has been given some new artwork where some may not expect it… Storm Drains.

New murals were painted on 14 of St. Cloud’s 8,000 storm drains throughout July 2023, with local artists contributing to the artwork in community-focused locations like parks and popular recreation areas.

The first of these murals was painted by Jared Nelson at the Jaycees Dog Park. Another mural has been completed near the Lady Slipper Parking Lot in downtown St. Cloud recently. And there are four more slated to be completed by the end of the summer.

St. Cloud has partnered with local artists, the Sauk River Watershed District, and the central Minnesota community to generate awareness about protecting the waterways, creating a healthier community and crafting a connection between the storm drains to St. Cloud’s drinking water source – the Mississippi River.

The Storm Drain Art Program goes hand-in-hand with the City’s Adopt-a-Drain program, where residents can adopt storm drains and keep them clear of sediment, trash, yard waste and debris to reduce water pollution.

You can adopt a drain near you (adopt-a-drain.org).