City of St. Cloud Lifts Winter Parking Restrictions Early

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has announced that changes will be made to certain city functions following recommendations about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seasonal calendar parking restrictions which usually last until April 1st have been lifted under Kleis’ direction. If you have any questions, please call Parking Violations at 320-255-7209.

In addition, the Public Works building will be closed to the public. Visits may be made by appointment only. If you have business with Public Works, you can reach their office at 320-650-2900.