City of St. Cloud Offering Financial Resources as Tax Season Approaches

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of St. Cloud is offering resources for those who are struggling with paying bills.

City officials say available programs include resources from the Water Assistance Program and Tax Programs through the Department of Revenue.

Some of these programs include the Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program, the Tri-County Action Program and the Disabled Veteran’s Homestead Property Tax Exclusion.

For a full list of programs, visit the City of St. Cloud website.