City of St. Cloud Offers Winter Safety Tips

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

With the calendar now flipping over to December the city of St. Cloud wants to remind its residents of some crucial tips to stay safe this winter.

With a majority of fires occurring in the winter it is Important to replace the batteries to your smoke detector. Even if your smoke alarm is hardwired into your house you should still change its back-up batteries.

Your CO2 detector should also be checked during this time of year, because some portable heaters create CO2. If you are going to use a space heater make sure you’re three feet away and it is plugged directly into the outlet.