St. Cloud man in custody pending aggravated robbery and controlled substance charges

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man, 57-year-old Reginald Lewis, is in custody for aggravated robbery and other charges.

On Thursday, April 16, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a signed knock and announce search warrant in the 500 Block of U.S. Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

The warrant was in regards to an armed robbery investigation and separate fentanyl distribution investigation.

Prior to the execution, investigators located and arrested the suspect, Reginald Lewis, as he came outside of the building for probable cause relating to aggravated robbery.

According to the Violent Offender Task Force, the robbery charges are from when Lewis is believed to have “pistol whipped” an individual and stole items from them after entering the victim’s home without permission.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located a large amount of fentanyl and evidence related to the aggravated robbery investigation, including three firearms.

Lewis was brought to the Benton County Jail where he is being held pending charges related to burglary, aggravated robbery, felon in possession, and numerous controlled substance charges.