City Transportation Revving back Up Soon

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For thousands of residents in the St. Cloud area, public transportation keeps them mobile and active around the community. For the past couple months, the community has seen little availability from the buses due to COVID-19.

Coming July everything will start to go back to normal with the Metro Bus Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride and ConneX services all resuming. The official start date is Sunday, July 12th.

Masks will be provided to any passengers who wish to wear them. Metro Bus is not requiring passengers to wear masks but strongly recommend it for the safety of others in the community.

Beginning July 13 the Metro Bus Mobility Training Center in downtown St. Cloud and Operations Center will re-open to the public. The transit center will be open starting July 12th along with the rest of public transportation.